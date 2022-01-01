Go
Toast

Bonfire Wings - Aldine

Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun!

10701 North Freeway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries (Creole Seasoned) Small$3.29
20 Wings$26.99
20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
Extra Ranch Dressing W/Celery & Carrots$0.99
Bourbon Street Special$15.89
10 wings and fries.
Boudain Ball - Plain$1.49
Mardi Gras Special$11.39
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drink.
Boudain Ball w/Cheese$1.79
10 Wings$13.89
10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
Bonfire Special$17.89
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls. The perfect combo!
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Large$6.59
See full menu

Location

10701 North Freeway

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hanz Diner

No reviews yet

Hanz Diner's mission is to deliver that kind of comfort food experience to its customers. We strive to deliver comfort foods that feed your soul. Fresh, hearty, delicious food that is shared and enjoyed by the whole family.

7Spice Cajun - North Freeway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Bayou Seafood & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston