Go
Toast
  • /
  • Celina
  • /
  • Bongo Beaux's Bouree Palace & Cajun Kitchen

Bongo Beaux's Bouree Palace & Cajun Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

218 W Walnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Etouffee$13.95
Crawfish Pies$1.95
Deep fried hand pies
1lb Crawfish$9.99
Drowning Catfish$15.95
Gumbo Bowl$9.95
Shrimp Boil$19.95
Gluten Free
Catfish Basket$13.95
Catfish, Fries, served with blackened ranch and tarter
Chicken Basket$12.95
Shrimp Basket$14.95
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Gluten Free
See full menu

Location

218 W Walnut Street

Celina TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Founded by closely-knit family and friends in Texas Hill Country, we’ve
always had one goal in mind: to create a distinctive, out-of-this-world,
experience that people drive across town for. An experience to be shared
through coffee + atmospheres that inspire the warmth of cozy evenings
under a summer moon.

Toasted Walnut Table and Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honeylu's Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Speedy Bean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston