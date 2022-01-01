Go
A map showing the location of Boni Roni BBQ
Barbeque

Boni Roni BBQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3016 A Mountain Rd

Glen Allen, VA 23060

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Large BBQ Package for 4$25.00
Your Choice of 1 Pint of Chicken or Pork, One Pint Coleslaw, One Pint Baked Beans, and 1 Dozen Hushpuppies
Side French Fries$3.00
Pint Pork$12.00
Pork Combo With 2 Sides$11.00
Smoked Sausage$6.00
6 Chicken Wings$6.00
Dozen Hushpuppies$3.00
Pork Combo With 1 Side$8.00
Pork Platter With 3 Sides (No bun)$13.00
Side Coleslaw$3.00
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

3016 A Mountain Rd, Glen Allen VA 23060

Directions

Nearby restaurants

JJ's Grille - Staples Mill
orange star4.2 • 329
10298 Staples Mill Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Franco's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9010 Staples Mill Road Richmond, VA 23228
View restaurantnext
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW
orange starNo Reviews
9010 Staples Mill Road Henrico, VA 23228
View restaurantnext
Vinnys Italian Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10221 Washington Hwy Glen Allen, VA 23059
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Boni Roni BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston