Go
Toast

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino

Modern Filipino

1577 King Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)

Popular Items

Lumpia (2)$3.50
Deep fried pork or veggie spring roll.
Chicken Adobo (Bone In) Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Bone in* chicken quarter slow cooked with garlic, bay leaf, and black pepper in a soy sauce and vinegar braise.
*Due to rising costs of certain cuts of protein, we have changed some of our menu items to maintain our current pricing. Thank you for understanding.
Bok Choy (Side)$3.00
Fried bok choy in a sweet soy chili sauce.
Adobo Ribs Meal$13.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Pork baby back ribs braised in a homemade adobo marinade, oven baked, then pan seared to perfection until fall-off-the-bone tender.
BBQ Chicken Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Grilled chicken skewers in a sweet chili marinade.
Gluten free friendly.
Crispy Tofu Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Deep fried tofu served with sweet soy chili sauce.
Gluten free friendly option.
Chicken Pyanggang (Bone In) Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Chicken quarter marinated in coconut milk infused with caramelized garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and freshly burnt coconut shavings to create a memorable, savory coconut curried chicken dish.
Gluten free friendly.
Chicken Inasal (Bone in) Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Bone in* chicken quarter marinated in lemongrass, lemon, garlic, and annatto.
Gluten free friendly option.
*Due to rising costs of certain cuts of protein, we have changed some of our menu items to maintain our current pricing. Thank you for understanding.
Grilled Pork Belly Meal$13.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
Pancit$12.00
Rice noodles sautéed with shredded chicken, sliced sausage, and chopped vegetables.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1577 King Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

No reviews yet

Alchemy Brands is a collection of wellness-
inspired food concepts, including fast casual cafés, prepared meals, and nutrition services. Our locations differ in menu and vibe depending on the neighborhood they’re in. We aspire to transcend and redefine wellness by making functional, feel-good food and nutrition education more accessible for all.
(Fast casual, cafe, prepared meals, smoothies, sandwiches, bowls, coffee, lattes, teas)

Knotty Pine Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Caddy's Delight

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Carrot - Grandview

No reviews yet

We prepare our food daily using fresh ingredients and each item is made to order. All of our meats are house-smoked, our sauces are homemade and our bread, cookies and cakes are baked by our Carrot Crew daily.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston