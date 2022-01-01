Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Bonita

Bonita restaurants
Bonita restaurants that serve calamari

TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar

4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita

Avg 4.5 (1798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$12.00
Crispy calamari comes with a creamy house sauce
More about TJ Oyster Bar
Romesco Mexiterranean

4346 Bonita Rd, Bonita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Fritti$12.75
Piquillo aioli / tomato sauce
More about Romesco Mexiterranean

