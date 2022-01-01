Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Bonita
/
Bonita
/
Calamari
Bonita restaurants that serve calamari
TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar
4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita
Avg 4.5
(1798 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$12.00
Crispy calamari comes with a creamy house sauce
More about TJ Oyster Bar
Romesco Mexiterranean
4346 Bonita Rd, Bonita
No reviews yet
Calamari Fritti
$12.75
Piquillo aioli / tomato sauce
More about Romesco Mexiterranean
Browse other tasty dishes in Bonita
Quesadillas
French Fries
Octopus
Tacos
Fish Burritos
Shrimp Soup
Fish Tacos
Salmon
More near Bonita to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(693 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(693 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(866 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(258 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston