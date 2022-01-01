Ceviche in Bonita
Bonita restaurants that serve ceviche
TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar
4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita
|Fish Ceviche Tostada
|$5.00
Raw fish tilapia cooked in lime juice comes in a tostada
|Shrimp ceviche in a bowl
|$6.50
|Diabla Ceviche Tostada
|$6.50
Spicy ceviche comes with shrimp, fish and scallops cooked in lime juice
Ceviche Craft Del Mar
12925 El Camino Real AA5, San Diego
|Large Ceviche Locos
|$16.95
Build your own ceviche locos with 3 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served over a bed of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips & smothered in chamoy sauce and chili powder. Tostitos served on the side for to-go orders.
|Medium Ceviche Locos
|$15.95
Build your own ceviche locos with 3 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served over a bed of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips & smothered in chamoy sauce and chili powder. Tostitos served on the side for to-go orders.
|Small Ceviche Bowl
|$14.95
Build your own ceviche bowl with 2 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served with 2 artisanal tostadas.