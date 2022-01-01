Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bonita

Go
Bonita restaurants
Toast

Bonita restaurants that serve quesadillas

TJ Oyster Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar

4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita

Avg 4.5 (1798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$5.00
More about TJ Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Ceviche Craft Del Mar

12925 El Camino Real AA5, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Quesadilla$12.95
Two 10 inch flour tortillas lightly toasted, loaded with Cheese 🧀, your protein of choice, signature flavor of choice & sandwiched together after being melted to perfection. Served with a side of avocado.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Cheesy deliciousness 🧀. A classic quesadilla served with Avocado & a Flavor of your choice.
Kid's Quesadilla$6.50
Cheesy Deliciousness 🧀. A 10 inch flower tortilla loaded with cheese & melted to perfection. Served with avocado & a small Agua Fresca.
More about Ceviche Craft Del Mar
TJ Oyster Bar 1 image

 

TJ Oyster Bar 1

4246 Bonita rd, Bonita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$4.75
More about TJ Oyster Bar 1

Browse other tasty dishes in Bonita

Fish Burritos

Ceviche

Burritos

Tostadas

Flan

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Burritos

French Fries

Map

More near Bonita to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (866 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston