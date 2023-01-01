Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon salad in
Bonita
/
Bonita
/
Salmon Salad
Bonita restaurants that serve salmon salad
TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar
4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita
Avg 4.5
(1798 reviews)
Salmon Salads
$16.00
More about TJ Oyster Bar
TJ Oyster Bar 1 - 4246 Bonita rd
4246 Bonita rd, Bonita
No reviews yet
Salmon Salads
$14.00
More about TJ Oyster Bar 1 - 4246 Bonita rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Bonita
Shrimp Burritos
Tostadas
Shrimp Tacos
Quesadillas
Salmon
Fish Tacos
Calamari
Fish Soup
More near Bonita to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.1
(27 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1049 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(352 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(441 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston