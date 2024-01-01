Shrimp salad in Bonita
Bonita restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about TJ Oyster Bar
TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar
4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita
|Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
More about TJ Oyster Bar 1 - 4246 Bonita rd
TJ Oyster Bar 1 - 4246 Bonita rd
4246 Bonita rd, Bonita
|Shrimp Salad
|$13.00
More about Lolita's at Bonita - 4516 Bonita Road
Lolita's at Bonita - 4516 Bonita Road
4516 Bonita Road, Bonita
|Lolita's Salad with Shrimp
|$12.75
Fresh spring mix, arugula, romaine and cabbage, topped with ripe cherry tomatoes, crunchy radish sticks, pepitas, perfectly ripe avocado slices, topped with our grilled shrimp and your choice of scratch made creamy cotija or verde vinaigrette dressing.