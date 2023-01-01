Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy duck in Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs restaurants
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve crispy duck

Item pic

 

Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche - Bonita Springs - 3300 Bonita beach Rd #101

3300 Bonita beach Rd #101, Bonita Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Duck Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, mango, crispy duck with special sauce.
Crispy Duck Thai Curry$30.00
Boneless deep-fried crispy duck served with rice and your choice of red or yellow curry.
Crispy Duck Poke$16.00
Crispy duck, avocado, carrot, lettuce, cucumber, red beets, mango, sesame seeds, radish, sesame dressing.
More about Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche - Bonita Springs - 3300 Bonita beach Rd #101
Item pic

 

Kim Chi Grill - 3300 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

3300 Bonita Beach Road Southwest, Bonita Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Duck Noodle Soup$17.95
Crispy boneless duck with egg noodles, bok choy, bean sprouts and garlic oil
More about Kim Chi Grill - 3300 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

