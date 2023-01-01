Crispy duck in Bonita Springs
Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche - Bonita Springs - 3300 Bonita beach Rd #101
3300 Bonita beach Rd #101, Bonita Springs
|Crispy Duck Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, mango, crispy duck with special sauce.
|Crispy Duck Thai Curry
|$30.00
Boneless deep-fried crispy duck served with rice and your choice of red or yellow curry.
|Crispy Duck Poke
|$16.00
Crispy duck, avocado, carrot, lettuce, cucumber, red beets, mango, sesame seeds, radish, sesame dressing.