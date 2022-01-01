Dumplings in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche - Bonita Springs - 3300 Bonita beach Rd #101
Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche - Bonita Springs - 3300 Bonita beach Rd #101
3300 Bonita beach Rd #101, Bonita Springs
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$9.00
Your choice of steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried dumplings served with a gyoza sauce.
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
Your choice of steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried dumplings served with a gyoza sauce.
More about Kim Chi Grill - 3300 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
Kim Chi Grill - 3300 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
3300 Bonita Beach Road Southwest, Bonita Springs
|King Manduu Korean Dumplings
|$14.00
Steamed Giant Korean dumplings, with a mixture of pork, chicken, & beef
|Soup Dumplings
|$10.00
Chicken soup dumplings, steamed, with ginger ponzu on the side