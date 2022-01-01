Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs restaurants
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve fajitas

Seaside Bar & Grill - 24850 Old 41 Road

24850 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs

TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita Tacos$17.00
Caribbean spiced shrimp, purple cabbage, sauteed onions & bell peppers, radish, jalapeno, guacamole, Mexican crema
More about Seaside Bar & Grill - 24850 Old 41 Road
MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE - 3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

3250 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs

TakeoutFast Pay
FAJITAS DE LA CASA$17.00
Bed of grilled vegetables (poblano pepper, yellow onions, yellow and red peppers). Lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side. Choice of Veggie Portobello or Chicken. Steak +$4, Shrimp +$4, Mix +$12
More about MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE - 3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

