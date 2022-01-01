Fajitas in Bonita Springs
Seaside Bar & Grill - 24850 Old 41 Road
24850 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs
|Shrimp Fajita Tacos
|$17.00
Caribbean spiced shrimp, purple cabbage, sauteed onions & bell peppers, radish, jalapeno, guacamole, Mexican crema
MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE - 3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
3250 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs
|FAJITAS DE LA CASA
|$17.00
Bed of grilled vegetables (poblano pepper, yellow onions, yellow and red peppers). Lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side. Choice of Veggie Portobello or Chicken. Steak +$4, Shrimp +$4, Mix +$12