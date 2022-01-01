Quesadillas in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas
Johnny Malloys Sports Pub
10347 BONITA BEACH RD SE 101, BONITA SPRINGS
|Chic Quesadilla
|$14.99
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.50
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.25
Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and Black Bean Side. Choose flour or wheat tortilla.
The Brass Tap
28010 Race Track Road, Bonita Springs
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)