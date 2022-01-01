Reuben in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve reuben
Johnny Malloys Sports Pub
10347 BONITA BEACH RD SE 101, BONITA SPRINGS
|Reuben
|$14.99
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.50
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.