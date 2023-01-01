Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs restaurants
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Seaside Bar & Grill - 24850 Old 41 Road

24850 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita Tacos$17.00
Caribbean spiced shrimp, purple cabbage, sauteed onions & bell peppers, radish, jalapeno, guacamole, Mexican crema
More about Seaside Bar & Grill - 24850 Old 41 Road
Consumer pic

 

MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE - 3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

3250 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS ORDEN$16.00
Blackened shrimp, mix crunchy cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, and salsa morita. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3
More about MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE - 3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

