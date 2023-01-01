Shrimp tacos in Bonita Springs
Seaside Bar & Grill - 24850 Old 41 Road
24850 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs
|Shrimp Fajita Tacos
|$17.00
Caribbean spiced shrimp, purple cabbage, sauteed onions & bell peppers, radish, jalapeno, guacamole, Mexican crema
MALINCHE MEXICAN CUISINE - 3250 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
3250 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs
|SHRIMP TACOS ORDEN
|$16.00
Blackened shrimp, mix crunchy cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, and salsa morita. 2 Tacos per order - Served with chile toreado, salsa Azteca, rice & beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla. Add extra taco for +$3