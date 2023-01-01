Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Bonita Springs

Go
Bonita Springs restaurants
Toast

Bonita Springs restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

Johnny Malloys Sports Pub

10347 BONITA BEACH RD SE 101, BONITA SPRINGS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cod Sandwich$13.99
Snapper Basket$16.99
More about Johnny Malloys Sports Pub
Main pic

 

Enzo's Italian Restaurant - 4351 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

4351 Bonita Beach Road Southwest, Bonita Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Local Snapper$38.00
Freshly caught local snapper, prepared one of three ways:
Char Grilled
Lemon, Herb & Olive Oil Blend, Served with House Risotto and Grilled Zucchini
Franchese
Light Batter, Pan Fried, Spaghettini, Caper, Garlic, Lemon White Wine Butter Sauce
Livornese
Garlic, Onion, Capers, Kalamata Olive, Stewed Plum Tomato, plated over Spaghettini
More about Enzo's Italian Restaurant - 4351 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

Browse other tasty dishes in Bonita Springs

Lobsters

Brulee

Dumplings

Mussels

Salmon

Wonton Soup

Cobb Salad

Pineapple Fried Rice

Map

More near Bonita Springs to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

No reviews yet

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston