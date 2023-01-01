Snapper in Bonita Springs

Freshly caught local snapper, prepared one of three ways:

Char Grilled

Lemon, Herb & Olive Oil Blend, Served with House Risotto and Grilled Zucchini

Franchese

Light Batter, Pan Fried, Spaghettini, Caper, Garlic, Lemon White Wine Butter Sauce

Livornese

Garlic, Onion, Capers, Kalamata Olive, Stewed Plum Tomato, plated over Spaghettini

