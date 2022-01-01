Tuna salad in Bonita Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs

Avg 4.6 (2434 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Salad Plate$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Skillets
Zest at Valencia Bonita image

 

Zest at Valencia Bonita

16701 Valencia Bonita Blvd., Bonita Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$14.00
Classic Tuna Salad with Capers & Dill, Romaine, Tomato, Spinach Wrap
More about Zest at Valencia Bonita

