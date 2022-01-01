Tuna salad in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Plate
|$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.