Turkey reuben in Bonita Springs

Seaside Bar & Grill - 24850 Old 41 Road
24850 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs
|Turkey Reuben
|$14.00
Oven roasted turkey, house slaw, Swiss and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets - Bonita Springs
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.95
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.