Go
Toast

Bonji Bowls

Come in and enjoy!

977 VALLEY ROAD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bonji Bowl$10.50
Homemade Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Nutella, Caramel
Acai Refresco$5.49
Grande Bowl$10.50
Homemade Granola, Stawberries, Bananas, Nutella, Peanut Butter
Strawberry Banana Bliss
Strawberries and Banana
Peanut Butter Bash
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Whey Protein, Almond Milk
Build Your Own Bowl$9.50
Mango Fusion
Mango, Banana, Strawberries
Hondo Bowl$10.50
Homemade Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Almond Butter Drizzle
Sante Fe Bowl$10.50
Homemade Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Nutella
Bravo Bowl$10.50
Homemade Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Banana, and Coconut Flakes
See full menu

Location

977 VALLEY ROAD

GILLETTE NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Proud Thai Cookery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kawee Thai Cusine

No reviews yet

Contactless Delivery and Pickup
The health and safety of our members and our community is our top Priority.
Let"s stay strong together during in time of crisis

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

No reviews yet

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go!

La Bendita

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy an authentic Mexican experience and cuisine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston