Create your own sandwich from our amazing variety of flavors! Add homemade soups and homemade ice cream and gelato!

77 E Scranton Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#1 GARY 6"$6.95
wheat sub, roast beef, swiss, giardiniera, onion, truffle mayo, arugula
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 6"$7.95
Create your own amazing combination with thousands of possible sandwiches. The flavor is truly yours!
N.E. CLAM CHOWDER$6.00
new england clams, fresh cream, bacon, white wine, onion, garlic, oyster crackers on the side
#2 CRAIG 6"$6.95
french sub, turkey, bacon, swiss, spicy aioli, arugula, onion, cucumber
GREAT LAKES ORIGINAL$1.50
SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH W/CHIPS$12.95
Build your own Half Sandwich, and choose from any soup, plus add a bag of chips!
WBC SODAS$2.50
BUTTERNUT SQUASH$6.00
butternut squash, onion, and a touch of butter (vegetarian) - garnished with hazelnuts and sage
#4 TOUR DE FRANCE 6"$6.95
french sub, smoked ham, double brie, dijon mustard, tomato, onion
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 12"$12.95
Create your own amazing combination with thousands of possible sandwiches. The flavor is truly yours!
Location

Lake Bluff IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
