Caesar salad in Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake restaurants
Bonney Lake restaurants that serve caesar salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Burche - Burgers & Cheese

20631 State Route 410 East, Bonney Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LRG - Caesar Salad$8.95
SML - Caesar Salad$4.95
More about Burche - Burgers & Cheese

