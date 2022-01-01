Cake in Bonney Lake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
CHEESE CAKE PLAIN$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Hops n Drops
Burche - Burgers & Cheese image

 

Burche - Burgers & Cheese

20631 State Route 410 East, Bonney Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Threat Chocolate Cake$8.95
Two layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse topped with chocolate cake crumbles, chocolate curls, milk/white chocolate curls and drizzled with ganache.
More about Burche - Burgers & Cheese

