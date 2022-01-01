Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake restaurants
Bonney Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
Burche - Burgers & Cheese

20631 State Route 410 East, Bonney Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LRG - Burche House Salad (Chicken)$15.95
Hops n Drops

3310 214th Ave E, Lake Tapps

No reviews yet
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
