Chicken salad in Bonney Lake

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
Burche - Burgers & Cheese
20631 State Route 410 East, Bonney Lake
|LRG - Burche House Salad (Chicken)
|$15.95
Hops n Drops
3310 214th Ave E, Lake Tapps
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!