Chicken sandwiches in Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake restaurants
Bonney Lake restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops
Burche - Burgers & Cheese image

 

Burche - Burgers & Cheese

20631 State Route 410 East, Bonney Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.95
More about Burche - Burgers & Cheese
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Hops n Drops

3310 214th Ave E, Lake Tapps

No reviews yet
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
More about Hops n Drops

Map

Map

