Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bonney Lake

Go
Bonney Lake restaurants
Toast

Bonney Lake restaurants that serve chicken wraps

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
More about Hops n Drops
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP image

 

Hops n Drops

3310 214th Ave E, Lake Tapps

No reviews yet
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Bonney Lake

Fish And Chips

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Taquitos

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Bonney Lake to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston