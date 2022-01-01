Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Bonney Lake

Go
Bonney Lake restaurants
Toast

Bonney Lake restaurants that serve crispy chicken

TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Hops n Drops

3310 214th Ave E, Lake Tapps

No reviews yet
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Bonney Lake

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tender Salad

Edamame

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Bonney Lake to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston