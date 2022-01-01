Mac and cheese in Bonney Lake
Bonney Lake restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Trapper's Sushi Co.
20625 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake
|Happy Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.00
Creamy mac & cheese in bite size pieces
served with sliced apples and rice
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$6.75
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
Burche - Burgers & Cheese
20631 State Route 410 East, Bonney Lake
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.95
All-natural chicken breast, hot sauce, a creamy five cheese sauce and spiral macaroni.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$16.95
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.95
A creamy blend of five cheese and spiral macaroni.