Bono's Italian Restaurant

Casual Italian Dining and Take-Out including Pizza, Pasta, Subs, Salads, Desserts and more!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Cheese$17.49
A traditional favorite with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and
spices
10" Personal Pizza$10.99
A traditional favorite with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and
spices
Steak Bomb Sub$9.99
Tender steak freshly grilled with cheese, mushrooms, onions, green bell
peppers, pepperoncini and bacon (spicy or regular)
Fettucini Alfredo$13.99
Bono’s signature alfredo cream sauce over pasta
16" Mama Bono Supreme$22.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, onions and black
olives with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub$9.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, Bono’s
homemade marinara sauce and oven toasted
6pc Cheese Garlic Bread$4.99
Garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
14" Cheese$14.99
A traditional favorite with Bono’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and
spices
Lasagna$13.99
Six cheese Lasagna with Bono’s marinara sauce topped with mozzarella
cheese and baked
Cheese Calzone$9.99
Stuffed with mozzarella, Romano and ricotta cheeses
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd

Golden CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
