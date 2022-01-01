Bono's Italian Restaurant
Casual Italian Dining and Take-Out including Pizza, Pasta, Subs, Salads, Desserts and more!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd
Golden CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Motomaki
Come in and enjoy!
Seasoned Swine
Seasoned Swine is an American BBQ restaurant specializing in Cherry smoked premium BBQ and scratch sides and sauces. Here at the Swine nobody's too good and everyone's good enough! See y'all soon!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
The Gallery Sportsman's Club
Come in and enjoy!