Brewpubs & Breweries
Bonsai Brewing Project
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
540 Reviews
$
549 Wisconsin Ave
Whitefish, MT 59937
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
549 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish MT 59937
Nearby restaurants
The Wich Haus
We're a farm to table sandwich restaurant with fresh salads, soups, and frozen custard.
Jalisco Cantina Whitefish
Traditional Mexican ingredients prepared fresh daily in our kitchen and behind our bar.
Amazing Crepes
Casual Dining. Delicious Food.
Wild Coffee Company
Wild Coffee Company: Whitefish, Montana's coffee and food destination committed to coffee, community and giving back to the Wild outdoors.