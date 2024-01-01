Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Takja BBQ House - 962 College St
Banner picView gallery

Takja BBQ House - 962 College St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

962 College St

Toronto, CN M6H 1A5

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

962 College St, Toronto CN M6H 1A5

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
The Real Jerk - 647 College Street
orange starNo Reviews
647 College Street Toronto, CN M6G 1B7
View restaurantnext
Patois Toronto - 794 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON, M6J1V1
orange starNo Reviews
794 Dundas Street West Toronto, CN M6J 1V1
View restaurantnext
Left Field Brewery - Liberty Village
orange starNo Reviews
40 Hanna Ave, Suite G1 Toronto, CN M6K 0C3
View restaurantnext
Bar'kada - 745 Queen Street West Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
745 Queen Street West Unit A Toronto, CN M6J 1G1
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Takja BBQ House - 962 College St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston