Boo Koo

SALADS

$$

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Potstickers (5)$7.95
Sauteed shiitake mushrooms and green chard with ginger. Housemade daily!
Chicken Pho$10.95
Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.
Yellow Curry$9.95
Jasmine or brown rice, cauliflower, peas, sweet potatoes, curried coconut milk, and scallions.
NorCal Pad Thai$9.95
Wide rice noodles tossed in our tangy tamarind sauce served with our chard, bok choy greens mix, carrots, scallions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and peanuts.
Chili Lime Salmon Salad$15.95
Salmon, rice vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, bean sprouts, snap peas, red and green cabbage, mint, cilantro, marinated daikon and carrots, lime, and toasted sesame seeds with nuoc cham.
Summer Roll$4.95
Red Rooster Bento Box$8.96
Natural chicken or nuggets, mandarin orange or teriyaki dipping sauce, noodles or rice, fruit and vegetable of the day, and a sweet treat.
Hoisin Pork Bahn Mi$9.95
Potstickers (5)$7.95
Boo Koo Peanut$9.95
Eggless wheat noodles, mixed vegetables, house made Thai peanut sauce, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, and lime.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 Miller Ave

Mill Valley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

