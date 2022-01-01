Boogies Midtown Tavern
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
3715 main street
Kansas City, MO 64111
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
3715 main street, Kansas City MO 64111
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Chewology {Gyoza Bar}
{Taiwanese Street Food} Feast on a carefully curated selection of {small bite plates} inspired by the nostalgia of our food memories in Taiwan and the thrill of our travels abroad.
Pirate's Bone Burgers
Feeding More Plants to More People!
Canary KC
Canary is home to expertly crafted cocktails and modern American cuisine. We're not just a destination, we're a place for all to call home.
Q39
Inspired, championship BBQ with curbside carryout