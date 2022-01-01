Go
Toast

Portsmouth Book & Bar

Book & Bar is a bookstore, cafe, bar, and live music venue tucked in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, NH.

40 Pleasant St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

40 Pleasant St

Portsmouth NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Works Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Let us cater your next event!

Row 34

No reviews yet

Open for in-person dining & takeout! Tuesday - Thursday 5-9pm, Friday & Saturday 11:30-10pm, Sunday 11:30am-9pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston