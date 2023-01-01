Boom Kitchen - Prosper - 1140 S. Preston Rd. Suite 30
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1140 S. Preston Rd. Suite 30, Prosper TX 75078
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20
No Reviews
1111 S Preston Rd #20 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurant