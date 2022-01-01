Go
Toast

BoomBozz Pizza

Open for Takeout/Delivery

1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10pc Boneless Wings$10.99
Tater Kegs$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
Soft Pretzels$9.49
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
Toasted Ravioli$9.49
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
Famous Asiago Cheese Bread$10.99
Tony’s favorite, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, 3 Cheeses, golden baked and served with Classic Red Sauce. 16 Hand Cut Pieces to Share.
Large New York Pie$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Small CYO Classic Pie$7.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Medium CYO Classic Pie$12.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Ranch$0.60
Large CYO Classic Pie$14.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
See full menu

Location

1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:55 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:55 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:55 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:55 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:55 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:55 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jak's Restaurant- Malibu Jacks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Derby City Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston