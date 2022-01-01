Go
Toast

Boombozz Pizza

Craft Pizza. Beer. Sports. Boombozz was named "Best Pizza In America" by Food Network. EAT. DRINK. WATCH

1450 Veteran's Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium CYO Classic Pie$12.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Large CYO Classic Pie$14.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Toasted Ravioli$9.49
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
Tater Kegs$8.99
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
Small CYO Classic Pie$7.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Large New York Pie$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Soft Pretzels$9.49
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
10pc Boom Boom Wings$12.99
Famous Asiago Cheese Bread$10.99
Tony’s favorite, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, 3 Cheeses, golden baked and served with Classic Red Sauce. 16 Hand Cut Pieces to Share.
10pc Boneless Wings$10.99
See full menu

Location

1450 Veteran's Pkwy

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0439

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Green District

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston