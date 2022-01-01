Go
Toast

Boomers

Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Boca Raton and has something for everyone.

FRENCH FRIES

3100 Airport Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$29.99
Large Cheese Pizza cut in 10 slices
Churro$6.79
Golden brown Churro coated in cinnamon and sugar
Boomers Burger with Fries$16.79
Angus Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Strings and signature Boomers Sauce; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.
Mac and Cheese Bites$12.79
Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Homestyle Ranch
Chicken Tenders with Fries$15.79
Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.
ICEE - Regular Size$6.79
Icee is America's Original, Fun-Tastic Frozen Treat. Pick your flavor or Mix it Up.
Cheese Flatbread Pizza$12.99
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
Fountain Beverage - Regular Size$4.99
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 21oz Coke Cup.
Kids Meal Chicken Nuggets with Fries$8.99
Served in a round basket with side of Ketchup and Ranch
French Fries$6.99
Choose from Beer Battered, Curly or Waffle Fries; served with side of Ketchup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3100 Airport Rd

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Farmer's Table

No reviews yet

South Florida's favorite restaurant for Fresh, Healthy and Delicious food!

Madisons New York Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston