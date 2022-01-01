Go
Boomers

Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Los Angeles and has something for everyone.

17871 Castleton St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onion Rings$10.49
Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Homestyle Ranch
ICEE in Souvenir Cup$11.99
Your choice of Icee Flavors in a Refillable Cup. $2.99 for each refill.
Cheese Flatbread Pizza$12.99
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
Mini Melts - Small$7.99
5 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.
Boomers Burger with Fries$16.79
Angus Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Strings and signature Boomers Sauce; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.
Fountain Beverage - Regular Size$4.99
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 21oz Coke Cup.
Mini Corn Dogs with Fries$12.79
Crispy golden Mini Corn Dogs; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard
1/2 Cheese - 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza$31.99
Large Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni on half - cut in 10 slices
Kids Meal Chicken Nuggets with Fries$8.99
Served in a round basket with side of Ketchup and Ranch
Location

City of Industry CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Boomers

Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Modesto and has something for everyone.

La Traviata 301

Come in and enjoy!

Pop's Java

Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father

RISÜ

RISÜ has a full bar and small plates for all tastes. Order Delivery if you live in the Crest building or Curbside for 207 E. Seaside Way.

