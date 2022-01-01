Go
Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Modesto and has something for everyone.

4215 Bangs Ave.

Popular Items

ICEE - Regular Size$6.79
Icee is America's Original, Fun-Tastic Frozen Treat. Pick your flavor or Mix it Up.
Boomers Burger with Fries$16.79
Angus Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Strings and signature Boomers Sauce; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.
Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza$14.59
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
Cheese Flatbread Pizza$12.99
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
Buffalo Chicken Fries$14.49
A Generous Portion of Beer Battered Fries, topped with your choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken breast, tossed in Buffalo Ranch sauce, and garnished with Mozzarella Cheese. Melted to perfection and served with Buffalo Ranch Sauce.
Chicken Tenders with Fries$15.79
Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.
Pepperoni Pizza$32.99
Large Pepperoni Pizza cut in 10 slices
Fountain Beverage - Regular Size$4.99
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 21oz Coke Cup.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders$15.79
Soft hamburger buns topped with all white meat chicken strips, dill pickle chips, and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with Curly Fries and sides of Nashville Hot sauce and Ranch.
Location

4215 Bangs Ave.

Modesto CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

