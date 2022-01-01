Boomers
Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Modesto and has something for everyone.
4215 Bangs Ave.
Popular Items
Location
4215 Bangs Ave.
Modesto CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Boomers
Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Los Angeles and has something for everyone.
La Traviata 301
Come in and enjoy!
Big Catch Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
Portuguese Bend Distilling
Come on in and enjoy!