Boomers

Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Irvine and has something for everyone.



Mini Corn Dogs with Fries$12.79
Crispy golden Mini Corn Dogs; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard
Hot Dog with Fries$12.79
All Beef Hot Dog; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.
Boomers Burger with Fries$16.79
Angus Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Strings and signature Boomers Sauce; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.
Pretzel with Cheese Sauce$7.49
Jumbo Soft Twisted Pretzel served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
Fountain Beverage - Regular Size$4.99
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 21oz Coke Cup.
French Fries$6.99
Choose from Beer Battered, Curly or Waffle Fries; served with side of Ketchup
Onion Rings$10.49
Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Jalapeno Ranch
Chicken Tenders with Fries$15.79
Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.
ICEE - Regular Size$6.79
Icee is America's Original, Fun-Tastic Frozen Treat. Pick your flavor or Mix it Up.
Kids Meal Chicken Nuggets with Fries$8.99
Served in a round basket with side of Ketchup and Ranch
3405 Michelson Drive

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
