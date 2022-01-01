Go
Boomin Barbecue

OPEN THURSDAY-SATURDAY
12pm till we SELLOUT! (8pm)
Located in the Ombibulous parking lot, in Northeast Minneapolis.
As an ode to central Texas Barbecue, we season ours simply with salt and pepper. We have patio seating available on first come basis, and offer takeout as well.

The wait is now over and we can't wait to serve you.

BBQ

324 N 6th Ave

Avg 4 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Tallow Fries$6.00
Comes with Aioli
Beef Cheek Sandwich$18.00
Beef Cheek, Mustard Pickled Jalapeño, Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
Mac and Cheese$7.50
3 Cheese Creamy Mac
Pork Cheek Smash$16.50
Two Salt and Pepper Crusted Pork Cheeks,
Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Pimento, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
Smoked Chicken Thigh Sandwich$14.00
Smoked and Seared Chicken Thigh, Garlic Dill Pickles, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
*Our chicken contains pork
Single$13.00
1/4 Pound 65 Day Dry Aged Peterson Craft Meats Beef Patty, House Garlic Dills, White American Cheese, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
Barbecue Walking Taco$7.50
Carolina Style Walking Taco with Nacho Cheese Doritos, Pulled Beef Short Rib, Pepper Slaw, Pimento Cheese, Scallion.
See full menu

Location

324 N 6th Ave

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

