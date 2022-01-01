Go
Eveleth Boomtown

Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

501 Hat Trick Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (978 reviews)

Popular Items

BREWHOUSE STEAK SALAD$16.95
BREWHOUSE STEAK
marinated tenderloin . harvest greens . romaine . mushroom . bacon . red onion
roasted tomatoes . house blue cheese . onion tangles . parmesan
CAJUN BLUE BURGER$14.95
CAJUN BLUE BURGER
cajun seasoned . applewood bacon . blue cheese
cheddar cheese . onion tangles
PRETZEL TIMBERS$11.95
with boomtown brew cheese
OLD TIME CHEEESBURGER$12.95
OLD TIME CHEESEBURGER
mixed greens . tomato . onion . choose swiss - american
pepperjack - cheddar
1# NO BONE WINGS$12.95
Competition-tested and
award-winning wings with
crazy-good flavors ranging from
super hot to tangy and sweet.
BREWHOUSE CHEESE CURDS$11.95
golden fried with organic marinara
BOOM BITES$14.95
Grilled Cajun tenderloin . house onion tangles . creamy béarnaise sauce . Tomate . fresh parsley
*Cooked Medium
1# TRADITIONAL WINGS$12.95
Competition-tested and
award-winning wings with
crazy-good flavors ranging from
super hot to tangy and sweet.
KD CHEESE BURGER$6.50
french fires or granny smith apple
FIRE CRACKER KABOBS$20.95
GRILLED STEAK KABOBS
house marinated kabobs . mushroom . onion . bell peppers
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Hat Trick Ave

Eveleth MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Whistling Bird

No reviews yet

A regional favorite for years, we are happy to offer our friends and neighbors on the Range a taste of the Caribbean good life! Old favorites and new inspirations alike will dazzle your senses and tempt your appetite. Couple that with friendly staff and some of the finest tropical and tiki cocktails in the midwest, and it’s winner, winner jerk chicken dinner!
From the beginning our mission has been simple: to resurrect the best of the Whistling Bird’s past, and elevate it to a new, even higher level of quality, taste and fun! We know you’re going to like it. It would be hard not to

