Hibbing Boomtown

Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

531 E Howard St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1039 reviews)

Popular Items

1# BONELESS WINGS$12.95
WINGS
buffalo . boom boom . creamy garlic herb
garffulo . sriracha bourbon . sweet chili
CREOLE SALMON SALAD$16.95
CAJUN SALMON
seared salmon . harvest greens . bell pepper . onion . avocado . marinated tomato . lemon basil vinaigrette
1# TRADITIONAL WINGS$12.95
WINGS
buffalo . boom boom . creamy garlic herb
garffulo . sriracha bourbon . sweet chili
CAJUN BLUE BURGER$14.95
CAJUN BLUE BURGER
cajun seasoned . applewood bacon . blue cheese
cheddar cheese . onion tangles
CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN TACOS$13.95
CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN TACOS
granny smith slaw . pickled jalapeño
fresh tomato & garlic
OLD TIME CHEEESBURGER$12.95
OLD TIME CHEESEBURGER
mixed greens . tomato . onion . choose swiss - american
pepperjack - cheddar
KD CHEESE BURGER$6.50
french fires or granny smith apple
PULLED PORK MAC$13.95
PULLED PORK, pulled pork . brew mac n cheese . cheddar, side of BBQ sauce
FRIED PICKLES$9.95
Hand-breaded fried pickle chips, chipotle sour cream
PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES$8.95
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
parmesan . truffle sea salt . parsley
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

531 E Howard St

Hibbing MN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
