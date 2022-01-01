Go
Toast

Boondocks Patio & Grill

You're favorite neighborhood bar with amazing food and a great environment.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4341 N 75th St • $$

Avg 3.9 (1100 reviews)

Popular Items

Saint’s Patty$14.75
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Boondocks secret sauce and American cheese.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion. Irish cheddar, mayo, mustard
Also available buffalo-style
Free Bird$12.75
Seasoned chicken breast, fresh avocado, diced tomato, arugula with champagne vinaigrette.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$8.75
crispy capers, goat cheese, and red wine vinaigrette
Dock Wings$13.00
Choice of: whiskey maple glaze, buffalo hot, hot n’sweet, or dry rub.
Chicken Tenders$13.75
Pressure fried chicken tenders served with choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tater tots. Choice of Regular, Cajun Seasoned or Buffalo Style.
Dock Ranch$0.50
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$9.75
topped with parmesan cheese, parsley, ranch and marinara
Fried Pickles$9.75
served with buffalo ranch
Grilled Peanut Butter Burger$16.75
Peanut butter, bacon jam, Irish cheddar, grilled onions and topped with crispy bacon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4341 N 75th St

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

No reviews yet

Craft Beer, spirits, Philly style sandwiches

Maple & Ash Food Truck

No reviews yet

Currently closed for summer.

Feelgood's Pop Up #5

No reviews yet

Make today a Feelgood's day.x

Goodwood Tavern

No reviews yet

A local hangout! Modern, easygoing bar & grill offering elevated pub fare, draft beers, a patio & cocktails. Kitchen is open late until 2am every night, and there are dart boards, a pool table, Golden Tee, and Pop-A-Shot Basketball arcade. Always a lively atmosphere and great people watching right in the heart of the Entertainment District of Old Town Scottsdale! Definitely a local favorite! :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston