Boondocks
Great Food, Drink, and Sunsets
3948 South Peninsula Drive
Location
3948 South Peninsula Drive
Port Orange FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crabby Joe's
Serving up great seafood over the Atlantic Ocean since 1960
Dustin's Bar B Q - Port Orange
Come in and enjoy!
Steve's Famous Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Worm Burner's Grill
Come in and enjoy!