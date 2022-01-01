Go
Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill



GRILL

4201 us highway 221S • $$

Avg 4.1 (595 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$9.45
Hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken, seasoned & fried to juicy perfection.
Onion Rings$7.45
Sirloin Tips$12.95
Hand-cut tips from a USDA choice sirloin, seasoned & grilled to perfection.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.95
Hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken, seasoned & fried to juicy perfection.
Wing Station (8)$7.45
Unsweetened Tea$2.25
Popcorn shrimp$8.95
Freshly seasoned popcorn shrimp battered in rum & fried to perfection.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.45
Mozzarella cheese, fried crispy in Italian bread crumbs & served with warm marinara sauce.
Reuben Sandwich$8.95
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, served with a house-made thousand island dressing & served on toasted rye bread.
Hand-Cut Fries$3.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Takeout

Location

4201 us highway 221S

Marion NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

