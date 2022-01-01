Go
Boone Doggies

We're a family owned and operated smash burger and old fashioned hotdog joint. We're not fast food, we're fresh food made as fast we can!

566 East Main Street

Popular Items

Grandfather Regular$7.50
Mountaineer Regular$7.99
The Tweetsie$6.50
Yosef Regular$8.50
Grandfather Mini$5.50
Peacock Mini$6.50
Blue Ridge Regular$8.50
Location

566 East Main Street

Yadkinville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
