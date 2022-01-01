Boone restaurants you'll love
Boone's top cuisines
Must-try Boone restaurants
More about Boonies Chicago Style Pizza
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza
610 Blowing Rock Road, Boone
|Popular items
|THE CARNIVORE
Thin Crust, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, and Bacon Over Hour House Made Red Sauce
|6 Inch Cheesy Bread
|$3.85
Crazy Bread With Garlic Butter & Melted Cheese; Served With Our House Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$10.95
More about The High Country Greek
FRENCH FRIES
The High Country Greek
507 Bamboo Rd., Boone
|Popular items
|Dolmades
|$7.00
5 of our dolmades (grape leaves) stuffed with rice, sprinkled with feta, and served with a lemon wedge
|Spanakopita Piece
|$8.00
Spinach and cheese mixture in between layers of filo dough and butter.
|Greek Fries
|$12.00
A warm bed of our famous Greek fries with Tsaziki and Feta.
More about Sunrise Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Grill
1675 Hwy 105 S, Boone
|Popular items
|Grandfather Special Plate
|$7.00
|The Western Omelette
|$10.00
|Classic Pancakes
More about Lost Province Brewing Company
PIZZA
Lost Province Brewing Company
130 N Depot St, Boone
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$13.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Maldon Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Wood Fired Pretzel
|$8.25
House Made Beer Mustard or Marinara
|Fun Guy
|$18.00
Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Appalachia Cookie Co
Appalachia Cookie Co
208 Faculty St, Boone
|Popular items
|Custom Half Dozen
|$12.99
Choose any six of your favorite flavors!
|Cheesecake
|$2.49
A light and fluffy batter with a dense, rich cream cheese center. Rolled in sugar and graham cracker crumbs for a slight crisp around the edges. If you're a fan of cheesecake, you've come to the right place.
|Blueberry White Chocolate Oatmeal
|$3.49
Rated one of the "Top Ten Cookies in America" by Paula Deen! The flavor of tart and chewy dried blueberries with creamy white chocolate chips folded into a thick oatmeal batter. They’ve collected their fair share of fans, y'all.
More about Booneshine Brewing Co.
Booneshine Brewing Co.
465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone
More about The Pedalin' Pig Location 2
The Pedalin' Pig Location 2
2968 NC Hwy 105 South, Boone