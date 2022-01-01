Boone restaurants you'll love

Boone restaurants
Toast
  • Boone

Boone's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Caterers
Gastropubs
Greek
Must-try Boone restaurants

Boonies Chicago Style Pizza image

 

Boonies Chicago Style Pizza

610 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

THE CARNIVORE
Thin Crust, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, and Bacon Over Hour House Made Red Sauce
6 Inch Cheesy Bread$3.85
Crazy Bread With Garlic Butter & Melted Cheese; Served With Our House Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
CHICKEN WINGS$10.95
The High Country Greek image

FRENCH FRIES

The High Country Greek

507 Bamboo Rd., Boone

Avg 4.8 (256 reviews)
Dolmades$7.00
5 of our dolmades (grape leaves) stuffed with rice, sprinkled with feta, and served with a lemon wedge
Spanakopita Piece$8.00
Spinach and cheese mixture in between layers of filo dough and butter.
Greek Fries$12.00
A warm bed of our famous Greek fries with Tsaziki and Feta.
Sunrise Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Grill

1675 Hwy 105 S, Boone

Avg 4.5 (1720 reviews)
Grandfather Special Plate$7.00
The Western Omelette$10.00
Classic Pancakes
Lost Province Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Lost Province Brewing Company

130 N Depot St, Boone

Avg 4.5 (1404 reviews)
Margherita$13.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Maldon Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Wood Fired Pretzel$8.25
House Made Beer Mustard or Marinara
Fun Guy$18.00
Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano
Appalachia Cookie Co image

 

Appalachia Cookie Co

208 Faculty St, Boone

No reviews yet
Custom Half Dozen$12.99
Choose any six of your favorite flavors!
Cheesecake$2.49
A light and fluffy batter with a dense, rich cream cheese center. Rolled in sugar and graham cracker crumbs for a slight crisp around the edges. If you're a fan of cheesecake, you've come to the right place.
Blueberry White Chocolate Oatmeal$3.49
Rated one of the "Top Ten Cookies in America" by Paula Deen! The flavor of tart and chewy dried blueberries with creamy white chocolate chips folded into a thick oatmeal batter. They’ve collected their fair share of fans, y'all.
Willie Brooks Smokehouse and Grill image

 

Willie Brooks Smokehouse and Grill

1475 HWY 105, Boone

No reviews yet
Appalachian Mountain Brewery image

 

Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Banner pic

 

Booneshine Brewing Co.

465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

The Pedalin' Pig Location 2

2968 NC Hwy 105 South, Boone

No reviews yet
More near Boone to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
