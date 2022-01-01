Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Boone

Go
Boone restaurants
Toast

Boone restaurants that serve burritos

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Boone

539 W King Street, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chichi's Burrito$9.95
Firehouse chili with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.
More about Macado's - Boone
Restaurant banner

 

Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

200 Southgate Dr, Boone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sanchez Burrito$11.99
Shipley Farms char-grilled beef, coconut rice, red beans, jack cheese, Pico De Gallo salsa and sour cream.
Isabella Burrito$11.99
Grilled tempeh, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, pineapple, plantains and sweet red vegan aioli.
Domingo Burrito$12.99
Rosemary chicken, coconut rice, black beans, roasted red peppers, jack cheese and chipotle cream cheese.
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Boone

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fish Tacos

Boneless Wings

Pies

Fruit Salad

Spaghetti

Map

More near Boone to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (296 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston