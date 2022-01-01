Burritos in Boone
Boone restaurants that serve burritos
More about Macado's - Boone
Macado's - Boone
539 W King Street, Boone
|Chichi's Burrito
|$9.95
Firehouse chili with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and tortilla chips.
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
200 Southgate Dr, Boone
|Sanchez Burrito
|$11.99
Shipley Farms char-grilled beef, coconut rice, red beans, jack cheese, Pico De Gallo salsa and sour cream.
|Isabella Burrito
|$11.99
Grilled tempeh, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, pineapple, plantains and sweet red vegan aioli.
|Domingo Burrito
|$12.99
Rosemary chicken, coconut rice, black beans, roasted red peppers, jack cheese and chipotle cream cheese.