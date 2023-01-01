Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Boone

Boone restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Boone
  • /
  • Chocolate Cheesecake

Boone restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Lost Province Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Lost Province Brewing Co

130 N Depot St, Boone

Avg 4.5 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Ginger Cheesecake$8.00
More about Lost Province Brewing Co
Item pic

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Appalachia Cookie Co

208 Faculty St, Boone

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
You love our creamy gooey Cheesecake cookies but this is on a whole different level. Behold, our first ever chilled cheesecake cookie made with real strawberry and cream cheese, coated in Oreo dust and topped with a whipped cream frosting and a fresh strawberries.
More about Appalachia Cookie Co

